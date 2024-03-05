Hundreds of students staged a protest in New Delhi, today, Tuesday, March 5, against the Mamata Banerjee government for its inaction in the crime against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The protest was led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Central Delhi's Banga Bhavan, reported PTI.

The students raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and demanded a high-level enquiry to be launched in the alleged land grabbing and rape cases against women in Sandeshkhali.

The students' organisation will submit a memorandum enlisting their demands to President Droupadi Murmu, PTI added.

Earlier this month, the Delhi BJP also held a demonstration against the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali issue and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that Banerjee should resign from her post.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land-grab allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days.

Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended by the TMC for six years.

He was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of the TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.