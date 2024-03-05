In a recent update from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the institute has granted relaxation to the research fellow/associates for continuation/upgradation/extension of their fellowship. This was announced on March 1, 2024.

The notice read, "Accordingly, the applications of such Research Fellows/Associates, along with requisite documents for their upgradations/extensions/continuations, as the case may be, will be entertained till 31" August 2024."

The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) hailed this move and released a statement on March 4, 2024. They said, “This timely decision of CSIR will provide much-needed relief and support to the countless researchers, allowing them to continue their valuable contribution to the scientific community without undue disruption.”

This comes after Dr N Kalsaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR, responded to an email on February 23, regarding the termination of the CSIR fellowship. The email was sent by the AIRSA, highlighting about 200-300 PhD scholars’ termination and the reasons behind the same. It mentioned that due to the scholars' failure to submit their annual progress reports to the CSIR-Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), they were terminated.

The email concluded by stating, “Please be informed that CSIR-HRDG is examining the issue in totality for its possible consideration and shall notify you of the decision on the matter in a week.”

To recall, earlier on February 19, AIRSA had penned a letter to the CSIR director requesting an appointment to discuss the termination of CSIR PhD fellowships to safeguard scientific careers. In the letter, AIRSA highlighted the numerous scholars who had sought support and a meeting with the director's office but had not received an appointment.

They wrote, “Given the significance of CSIR fellowships in nurturing scientific talent, we believe it is crucial to promptly address any concerns related to the termination of the fellowship we are seeking guidance and clarification on the termination process and insights into any available support or alternative options to ensure the continuation of my scientific career.”