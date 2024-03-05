The Allahabad High Court refused to release a miscreant who has been accused of appearing for someone else in an examination saying that “cheating in competitive examinations has become an epidemic”.

As per ANI, Justice Manjurani Chauhan refused to grant bail to the accused Roshan Singh, saying that cheating has led to a bad impact on society, the education system and those students who are deserving.

The state government has been directed to take strict action against such criminals to maintain the integrity of competitive examinations and maintain the faith of eligible candidates in the examination system.

This comes weeks after the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination due to allegations of a paper leak.

On June 26 last year, the police were informed that the biometric for one of the candidates in the re-examination of Village Development Officer Recruitment was found suspicious. Poonam Gupta, the Principal of Arya Kanya Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda lodged an FIR in Kotwali Nagar police station.

Upon investigation, the accused, Roshan Singh, was found to be taking the test impersonating one Ranjan Gupta. He was arrested on June 29, 2023, added ANI.

Singh said that he had been framed in the incident. He has argued that since no arrest has been made on the spot and the co-accused has been granted bail in the incident, he should also be released on bail.