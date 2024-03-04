Two students from Andhra Pradesh, who were part of a group of nine students on a trip to the Mahaballipuram beach in Tamil Nadu, drowned in the sea, police said.

According to IANS, while four students have been rescued, a search is on for the other three who went missing. This information was shared by police sources on Sunday, March 3.

According to Mahaballipuram Police officials, "A group of students from Andhra Pradesh was on a trip to Mahaballipuram. They were playing and bathing in the sea when rough waves dragged them inside."

Panic-stricken students screamed for assistance and on hearing them, locals and police rushed and rescued four of them.

"Four students have been rescued. Two have drowned while three students are missing and a search is going on," the police official added.

The tragic incident took place on Sunday, March 3, when nine students from the neighbouring state had gone to Mahaballipuram beach in Tamil Nadu for a trip.

In a similar incident last month, three teenage boys died after drowning in the Yamuna River in Delhi.

Similarly, in January, a 24-year-old lost his life by drowning in the sea at Chal beach in Kannur district's Azhikode in Kerala, added the report.