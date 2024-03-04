A first-year degree student was allegedly murdered by his junior students following an argument over studies in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, IANS reported.

Venkat, a 19-year-old student was assaulted by a few students from Classes IX and X at a government-run hostel in Bodhan town on Sunday night, March 3.

Hailing from Tippari Thanda in Gandhari mandal of the same district, Venkat was staying in a BC hostel in Bodhan and was pursuing an undergraduate course, police informed.

The victim’s family members alleged that the accused confined Venkat to a room and physically assaulted him resulting in his death. This followed an argument after Venkat advised junior students to focus on their studies, added IANS.

It is alleged that as Venkat was 'study hour in-charge', he had asked the students to stop chatting and focus on their studies. Irked over the advice, the junior students picked up an argument and thrashed him.

They strangled him to death, the report said. A few l hostel residents caught hold of the accused and handed them over to police.

At least six students involved in the attack are in police custody. A few relatives of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.