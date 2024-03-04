Tamil Nadu State Board examinations for Class XI commenced today, Monday, March 4, and will continue till March 25, said a report by IANS

School Education Department officials said that around 3,89,376 male students and 4,30,471 female students will appear for the Tamil Nadu Class XI Board examinations, from 7,534 schools of the state.

At least 5,000 private registered students and 187 jail inmates will also appear for the examinations.

“Around 46,700 invigilators have been pressed into duty to supervise the students. Also, 3,200 flying squads have been deployed to prevent any examination malpractices in the examination centres,” the officials said.

There are around 3,302 examination centres across the state.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told IANS that everything is in place at these examination centres for the commencement of exams.

He said that drinking water facilities, proper seating facilities, electricity and toilet facilities have also been provided to the students at the examination centres.

Meanwhile, Class XII examinations have already begun in the state and are set to take place from March 1 to 22, with results expected on May 6. Class X students can mark their calendars for exams from March 26 to April 8, and the results will be revealed on May 10.