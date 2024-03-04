Three Class XII girls in the Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka were attacked with acid in the campus corridor on Monday, March 4, reported IANS. According to the report, the attacker was caught by people.

The incident was reported from the Government PU College in Kadaba near Mangaluru city on Monday.

The victims suffered serious injuries on the face and were rushed to the hospital. According to preliminary reports, the victims are all students of Second Year Pre-University College (Class XII).

The accused, wearing a mask and hat, managed to enter the college campus and attacked the victims as they were preparing to enter the examination hall.

As the victims shouted for help, other students and staff rushed to them, IANS added.

The attacker, who tried to escape from the spot, was caught by the public and handed over to the police, reports added.

The accused has been identified as Abeen from Kerala.

An official statement is yet to be made by the police in this connection.

After coming to know about the incident, parents and other public gathered at the college premises and the hospital. The incident has raised concerns and created a panic situation in the communally sensitive region.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.