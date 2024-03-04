Schools in Kashmir reopened today, Monday, March 4, after remaining closed for three months on account of winter vacations, IANS reported.

The schools, which were closed for winter vacation in December last year were scheduled to reopen on March 1. However, the winter vacations were extended by three days due to rainfall in the plains and snowfall in higher reaches, the officials said.

The schools in the valley are usually shut during this period as the temperatures fall below freezing point and vast stretches remain covered in snow.

"I am excited that the schools are opening again. I am keen to meet my friends and teachers after so long," Mohammad Hanaan, a student at a private school in the state, said.

Another secondary school student, Momina, said while she was not confined to home during the winter vacation, going back to school has a charm of its own.

"I used to attend tuition classes during the winter break but somehow it does not have the same feeling as going to school. I missed my teachers and friends," she added.

The teachers now have a couple of days to assess the preparations of their students with annual examinations due to begin later this week, the report by IANS stated.

"I am just hoping that all of them (students) have spent the winter vacation productively. The examinations are starting for all classes later this week," Manzoor Ahmad, a government school teacher, said.

Although schools in most parts of Kashmir opened on today (March 4), the educational institutions in snowbound areas of Kupwara district remained closed as authorities decided to extend the vacations by two more days.