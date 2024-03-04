In a concerted effort to bolster the integration of innovative design practices within the Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, an insightful awareness programme on the MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme: Industry-Academia Interface was held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with the collaborative support of Roorkee Small Scale Industrial Association (RSSIA), Design Innovation Center at IIT Roorkee, and DFO, MSME Haldwani.

The event aimed to further bridge the gap between industry and academia in fostering design-driven innovation.

BB Gupta, President, RSSIA, Roorkee, graced the occasion as the chief guest, lending his expertise and insights to the discourse on environmental sustainability and innovative design practices.

The event witnessed the distinguished presence of several esteemed dignitaries who contributed significantly to the dialogue:

HM Kapoor, Member, RSSIA, Roorkee; Prof Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design/Coordinator, Design Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee; Dr Ajay Digamber Jain, Senior Vice-President, SMAU, Uttarakhand; Prof Bibhuti Ranjan Bhattacharjya, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Roorkee and Ketan Bhardwaj, Chairman (Department Affair), RSSIA, Roorkee. Representatives from various regional industries and MSME units actively participated in the programme, enriching the discussions with their perspectives and experiences.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Prof Inderdeep Singh, Head, Department of Design and Coordinator, Design, Innovation Center, IIT Roorkee, said, "The MSME Innovative (Design) Scheme underscores the pivotal role of design thinking in propelling MSMEs towards competitiveness and sustainability. Collaborating with industry stakeholders and leveraging the expertise of academia, we can foster a culture of innovation that drives economic growth and societal progress."

The event concluded on a high note, with participants expressing their commitment to leveraging design-driven innovation as a catalyst for growth and transformation within the MSME sector.