Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Centre for Innovation (CFI) students showcased a few of the cutting-edge technologies they had developed to the general public during the 16th edition of the annual Open House organised on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The objective was to demonstrate to industry professionals, investors and alumni the ground-breaking innovation undertaken by IIT Madras students.

More than 1,000 students showcased 76 projects including a solar-powered race car, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for blood and medical items delivery, ultrasonic sound-powered metal 3D printer, and a wearable tool that helps people move paralysed fingers, among others.

The Centre for Innovation is India’s largest student-run 24/7 innovation lab, home to 14 clubs and seven competition teams. It provides students with access to funding and state-of-the-art facilities including 3D printers, laser cutters and electronics workstations, among other facilities.

So far, over 100 patents and many student-led start-ups have originated from CFI. tart-ups are in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, biotechnology, electronics, and various other technology-driven sectors.

Congratulating the students on developing innovative technologies, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “CFI is among the most vibrant bodies of IIT Madras. In my opinion, CFI is going to be the game changer in the complete landscape of how education must be for the next-gen India. As we aspire to become a technology superpower by 2047, we need more employers than employees and for that, we need lots of ideas. These ideas will come from innovation and support for innovation. CFI is doing this great job of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.”