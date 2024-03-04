An FIR has been lodged against Madhya Pradesh state technological university's vice-chancellor and four others in connection with alleged financial irregularities after an inquiry was ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The CM, who returned from Lucknow on Sunday night, March 3, said an incident of ongoing financial irregularities in the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has come to his notice, said a report by PTI.

"I have given instructions to immediately register an FIR in this matter and to remove all the officers posted in the university's account section and conduct an investigation by a high-level committee," Yadav posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The government will take strict action against the guilty, he said.

After the CM's instruction, the case was registered against RGPV's Vice-Chancellor Sunil Kumar, who is on leave; varsity's Financial Controller Rishikesh Verma; former Registrar RS Rajput, an alleged beneficiary of the fraud, and an organisation, added PTI.

The FIR was registered based on a letter written by RGPV's incumbent Registrar Mohan Sen to the Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal.

As per the FIR, the accused were allegedly involved in transferring Rs 19.48 crore to private accounts and fraudulently making four fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 25 crore each through a criminal conspiracy.

No arrest has been made yet, PTI stated.