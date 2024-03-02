A Centre for Avesta-Pahlavi Studies, dedicated to the study and research on the Parsi-Zoroastrian culture, is set to start at the University of Mumbai from the current academic year, the varsity announced on Friday, March 1.

The centre, to operate under the aegis of the School of Languages, will offer a range of courses and programmes focusing on Parsi scriptures, classical literature, community studies, Zoroastrian culture and spiritual subjects, it said in a statement.

It would be set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed on Thursday, February 29, in Delhi between the University of Mumbai and the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, the statement said.

The ministry has provided assistance of approximately Rs 12 crore for the centre.

Irani highlighted the importance of the revival of languishing languages, especially those related to notified minority communities, the release said.



More from Mumbai University

As per a report by the Times of India, the University of Mumbai has made an announcement regarding the exam dates for 299 exams from the summer session of the academic session 2023-24.

Over two lakh students will be appearing for the summer session examinations, stated the report.