While the city gears up for water scarcity in the coming days, Bangalore University (BU) will spearhead research on the pertinent utilisation of wastewater.

The university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Waste Water Management Illinois, USA, to systematically explore wastewater management and recycled water usage in Bengaluru.

For a year, comprehensive research will be conducted using existing data on treatment processes, pollutants, regulatory frameworks, reuse and recycling of water, green infrastructure, energy recovery, smart technologies, climate change resilience, public engagement, and problem-solving measures.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Inayathulla M, Director, Water Institute, University of Visvesvarya College of Engineering and BU, said that this research is the need of the hour, given that Bengaluru will soon be facing a water crisis.

"The focus of the initiative will be the reutilisation of existing water and the creation of an alternative source for tertiary use. Currently, our sources are limited only to Cauvery water and borewells. Bringing all stakeholders together, along with experts from Waste Water Management Illinois, efforts will be made to create solutions of portable water from wastewater," he said.

The director, who is also an advisor in the technical advisory committee (TAC) for wastewater management, added that in-depth analysis will aid in initiating a 'water balance' and 'decentralised use of wastewater'. The study will not only involve innovating solutions, but also interchanging of methodology, exchange of ideas and sharing of technology will also take place.

Bengaluru University Vice-Chancellor Jayakar SM said research on the management of wastewater is imperative. "Despite the continuous decline in water quality, demand for water is escalating. In this context, research on the appropriate utilisation and management of water is imperative and we will conduct this essential research," he added.

The study will involve participation from a diverse array of stakeholders, including water and wastewater management experts, industry leaders, researchers, government representatives, and environmental advocates. The study is conducted in collaboration with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rotary Club, and Ashoka Trust For Research In Ecology And The Environment (ATREE).

An international conference and expo on the same subject will also be organised by the university in 2025.