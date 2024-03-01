Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over job placement orders to 1,725 students under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme on Thursday, February 29, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister also distributed sports kits worth Rs 86 crore to all panchayats in the district under the Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme.

During the event held in Codissia Hall in Coimbatore, the minister launched Kalluri Kanavu (College Dream) 2024, as part of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, to guide school students on the multiple subjects they can study in colleges. He said that around 28 lakh students have been benefitted under the scheme since 2022.

Tracing the growth of the education sector, Udhayanidhi said, "Most schools were started in Tamil Nadu only three generations ago. Most colleges came up only two generations ago. It was only in the last generation that most of the industries were started by former Chief M Karunanidhi and the one who gradually developed Tamil Nadu," he said, stated The New Indian Express report.

"It was during his regime that the scheme of one school per three kilometre was announced. Similarly, more and more government Arts and Science colleges and Engineering colleges were started across Tamil Nadu. Entrance examinations for Engineering institutions were cancelled to enable students from economically weaker sections (EWS) to study the courses," he added.

Talking about the scheme, he said, "Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, which was implemented only in engineering colleges, is now being implemented in government Arts and Science colleges, polytechnic colleges, government vocational training institutes and schools. The students who have secured the employment order today will join the job with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh."

Around 1.90 lakh students have secured employment under this scheme, in the last year of which, 98 per cent of the benefitted students were first-generation students.

On Wednesday night, February 28, Udhayanidhi made a surprise visit to Adi Dravidar Hostel on Balasundharam Road near Gandhipuram and inspected the campus. He heard grievances from the inmates of the hostel. Following his visit, works were started immediately at night to restore basic amenities in the hostel.