"The purpose of education is to enhance human capacity that provide us the intellectual capability to address the questions as to how we are going to realise the future which is sustainable and secure," said Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, February 29, in the inaugural session of two-day national conference, Shaping the Future of Education @ 2047 organised by the Department of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Prof Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was the guest speaker. The conference unfolded its transformative agenda.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof Jagadesh Kumar emphasised the need to actualise a sustainable, healthy, peaceful, and secure future by transforming the education system under the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This transformation involves providing learners with freedom, flexibility, and choices in their educational pursuits.

Prof Kumar advocated for a future founded on women-centric and inclusive development. In realising the vision of a fully developed country by 2047 – Viksit Bharat, he highlighted the crucial role of four pillars: Youth, Women, Farmers, and the Poor.

Prof Kumar expressed unwavering confidence in MANUU, affirming its significant role in the nation-building process.

Prof Saroj Sharma, in her address, delved into the insights of various educational commissions, emphasising the directions for future education and the comprehensive Viksit Bharat @ 2047 agenda.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU, expressed optimism about the conference's outcome in his concluding remarks. Prof SK Ishtiaque Ahmad, Registrar illuminated the audience on MANUU's introduction and its new programme initiatives.

Earlier, Prof Vanaja M, Dean, School of Education &Training delivered the welcome address. Prof Shaheen Altaf Shaikh, Head, Department of Education and Training proposed a vote of thanks. Dr VS Sumi, Assistant Professor convened the programme.