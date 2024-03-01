Sona Devi University (SDU) in Jharkhand announced a special initiative today, Friday, March 1 to encourage women to pursue higher education, giving a 50 per cent scholarship on the entire course fee throughout March to commemorate International Women's Day.

This one-of-a-kind month-long initiative intends to celebrate Women's Day throughout March and encourage women to enroll in graduate and postgraduate (PG) courses in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, according to a senior SDU official, PTI reports.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

SDU is the only university in the tribal-dominated Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, and it is acknowledged by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Registrar Gulab Singh Azad stressed the goal of increasing women's enrollment and encouraged them to seek higher education.

He added that women who join these courses during this period will be eligible for an International Women's Day gift in the form of a scholarship, which aims to increase their involvement in higher education.

SDU offers a wide range of professional degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Fishery Sciences, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Computer Applications, and Master of Computer Applications, among others.