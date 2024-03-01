Glimpse of one of the events | (Pic: SVIS)

Sree Vidyanikethan International School (SVIS), Hyderabad, under the leadership of Padma Shri Dr M Mohan Babu (actor and politician), celebrated a significant milestone: the 100th year since the discovery of Mohenjo-Daro, a cornerstone of India's historical heritage.

Through its Heritage Club, SVIS curated a transformative journey and immersive learning experience, exploring and honouring the profound legacy of the ancient Indus-Saraswati River Valley Civilisation.

Throughout 2023, SVIS students engaged in a spectrum of immersive experiences. This initiative was designed to not merely teach history but to bring it to life.

Students delved into the cradle of couture, that is, fashion of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation, uncovered the intricate artistry of Kalamkari design, and mastered the delicate craft of basket weaving.

The immersive journey also included a cinematic exploration of the grandeur and historical importance of the Indus Valley Civilisation, alongside workshops on archaeological excavations and evidence, carbon dating methods to reconstruct history, and the hands-on creation of Harappan seals. Additionally, students collaborated on dynamic interdisciplinary art projects, fostering a holistic understanding of our rich heritage.

The pinnacle of this year-long event was the culmination of exclusive workshops and visits to archaeological sites across India.

This immersive learning was further enhanced through poster-making, papercraft activities, offering children insights into Harappan lifestyle through interactive experiences. These activities fostered a deep connection with history, enabling students not only to learn but also to immerse themselves in the vibrancy of the past.