For missing a review meeting convened by the Education Department two days ago, the Government of Bihar ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of all the state-run universities, except one. Salaries of the varsities' vice-chancellors have also been withheld, stated a report in PTI.

The letter from the Department of Education was issued to all VCs, except the VC of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, seeking clarification from the VCs concerned as to why they did not attend the meeting to discuss the status of pending examinations and other issues. The letters were also sent to examination controllers of all universities except those of Magadh University and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University.

"If the department does not get a satisfactory reply from the VCs within two days, it will lodge FIRs against the authorities. Meanwhile, the payment of salaries of VCs has been withheld and instructions have been issued to banks not to operate any accounts of the concerned universities till further order," said the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI.

"The department took strong exception to their (VCs) absence from the meeting convened to discuss crucial issues like pendency/delayed of examinations in universities. They (VCs) have failed to discharge their duties as public servants," the letter said.

It may be recalled that in August 2023, the salaries of VCs and pro-VCs of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur were halted due to their alleged failure to inspect the educational institutions under their jurisdiction and also for not attending a review meeting convened by the education department.

The department had ordered the freezing of the accounts of the top officials and the varsity.

Despite several attempts by PTI, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary could not be reached for his comment.