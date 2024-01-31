A student of PES University allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the academic building on its campus in Electronics City on Tuesday, January 30.

It is learnt that the first-year BBA student took the extreme step in the evening. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death. Investigations are on to ascertain the reasons for the student taking the extreme step.

A 20-year-old student died by suicide by jumping from a building on the university campus in October last year. In July 2023, a 19-year-old ended his life on the university's campus at Hoskerehalli in Girinagar police limits.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on January 16, had sent another reminder to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate (DM), Bengaluru Urban District, for immediate action into the suicide of Aditya Prabhu, a first-year BTech student at PES University.

However, the investigation report is yet to be submitted to the commission even after over a month since the initial notice was sent.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.