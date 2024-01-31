Another female hostel of postgraduate students under Osmania University (OU) reported trespassing by unidentified men, making it the second such incident in the month. "On the late night of January 26, around 12.30 am, I was called by another student as she heard unusual sounds on the first floor. Meanwhile, the female security guard who was with me said she was informed that another student on the ground floor saw the shadow of a man," said Kummari Mounika, a student of Master of Social Work.

To recall, this happens to be the second incident related to trespassing at Osmania University. The previous incident happened at the PhD female scholars hostel on January 3, 2024, on the OU campus.

Meanwhile, the PG students said that their protest on January 27 has been fruitful in bringing out immediate measures for increasing the security of the students.

These measures include the installation of lights on all four sides of the hostel and the appointment of three male security guards in and around the premises, the student added. Additionally, she said that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone, Rohini Priyadarshini has played a crucial role and assured that better security assistance will be provided.

Although the administration has been working on the pending construction works related to the hostel, the student opines that the absence of a compound wall on two sides of the campus may have led to the incident.

"We have relocated to the hostel which was still under construction in November 2023," she said, adding that work related to dhobi ghat (washing area), and water plant are pending along with repairs of windows and door locking system. The student said that a college has been renovated into a hostel, hence the delay in repair works.

"The hostel accommodates around 70 to 80 seniors and over 130 juniors along with over 60 juniors from Nizam College," she said, adding that they never thought such incidents would occur. However, following the incident, the administration immediately repaired the doors and temporarily, gave a better locking system.



Out of the three men, one has been captured by the police with the help of the students. Mounika alleges that the man has threatened that he would visit the hostel again. However, their demand to arrest the other two who have escaped remains unfulfilled.

