OPPO India, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, organised a Grand Student Innovation Showcase to commemorate the one-year milestone achieved through the Public-Private Partnership model ATL at St Paul’s CEHSS in Kuriachira, Thrissur.

The students from St Paul’s and nearby community schools showcased projects in robotics, electronics, and rapid prototyping developed over the last year. This event aligns with the Government of India’s emphasis on creating an empowered, future-ready workforce and nurturing entrepreneurship and technological skills among the youth.

Esteemed guests, including senior government officials such as Deepali Upadhyay, Programme Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Biju Parameswaran, Programme Consultant, Kerala Development, and Innovation Strategic Council attended the event. Leaders from higher-education institutions, like Thrissur’s District Education Office, Dr A Anzar, ATL cluster school principals, and select ATL mentors were also present.

At the event, students presented projects, including smart goggles, an attendance system using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, a smart car parking system, an automated smart home solution, a caring robot, a railway accident prevention system, and a smart farming solution, among others.

Delegates engaged with students, discussing their projects, experiences, and insights. All participants received certificates, and the top three projects out of more than 20 entries received special acknowledgement and a token of appreciation from OPPO India in recognition of their outstanding creativity and dedication