The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) informed on Wednesday, January 31, that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to conduct an open counselling in the upcoming special round of counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2023.



This update has come after many NEET-SS aspirants raised concerns regarding more than 400 seats for medical super speciality courses being left vacant even after Round 2 of NEET-SS counselling.



Announcing this, FORDA wrote on social media platform X, “Important update regarding #NEETSS2023. We received multiple requests for eligibility in the upcoming special round of counselling. After communication with MCC & @MoHFW_INDIA, we are hopeful of an open round that will be open to ALL candidates. Notice expected soon.”



An official notice confirming the open counselling for NEET-SS 2023 is yet to be announced by the MCC.



To recall, a few months ago, similar concerns were raised over NEET-PG 2023 counselling as well, after which, the cut-off was reduced to zero making every candidate eligible for the counselling.



The NEET-SS 2023 exam was conducted over two days, September 29 and 30, 2023 for admission into various super speciality courses. Earlier, the NEET-SS 2023 was to have only two rounds of counselling sessions. The Round 2 of NEET-SS counselling concluded on January 5, 2024.