The authorities were not in favour of the decision to postpone the exam. | (Pic: EdexLive)

In a recent development regarding the demand of medical students to postpone the dental exam NEET MDS (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery), a tweet from a political activist. Dr Vivek Pandey informed on January 30, that two female students met health officials.

According to the video he posted on the social media platform X, two female students — one of whom travelled for a distance of 200 km — met Amil Kumar Radadiya, additional personal secretary to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, along with the officials of the Dental Council of India (DCI).

However, the authorities were not in favour of the decision to postpone the exam.

Dr Vivek Pandey, a medical and RTI activist, raised this concern on his X handle. He spoke about how these two “courageous” women showed up in the extreme cold weather of Delhi. He said, “All the students are conveniently active on social media such as Telegram to take an update regarding exam postponement, whereas, only two courageous women showed up to meet the authorities.”

In addition to this, as per reports, more than 8,000 students have signed an online petition to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 to July. Students have flagged concerns with no more than two months to go for the MDS Examination. Keeping with the trajectory of the previous year’s trend, NEET MDS was expected to get postponed for this year too.

Furthermore, the National Board of Examination has announced that the NEET MDS exam will be held on February 9. Later, an updated notice was put out. It mentioned the exam will take place on March 18. After the date updation, students raised concerns about their exam preparation being hampered and a significant deterioration in their mental health. This short notice of two months stands in contrast to NEET PG aspirants who were informed of their postponement six months in advance.