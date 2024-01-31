A school teacher was detained by police in Nagpur, Maharashtra for reportedly recording women using the bathroom at an industrial expo, where they had come to take part in the event.

The accused, Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37), a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur, had been covertly filming videos of the women on his mobile through a bathroom window, said officials on Tuesday, January 30, PTI reports.

Advantage Vidarbha, the three-day industrial expo, was held on the Nagpur University campus in Ambazari and ended on Monday, January 29.

After a woman reported the incident to the organisers, the police launched an investigation that resulted in the accused's arrest.

According to police officers, Khapre was hired to design the festival gate. Khapre teaches painting at a famous private school.

Inspector Vinayak Golhe of the Ambazari police station and his team examined the property's CCTV footage while keeping an eye on the teacher.

The investigation revealed he had been present on the campus for the past few days preparing for the event. He was immediately arrested and his mobile phone seized, said the officials.

They said that on Tuesday, the accused appeared before a local judge, which granted him bail.

The officials stated that Khapre may be dealing with mental health issues after looking through his phone and discovering that during the previous three days, he had filmed videos of about a dozen women and deleted part of the footage.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Khapre was also found to have a history of filming women in public bathrooms. The authorities claimed that around thirty of these recordings, which had been taken since 2022, had been discovered on his phone.