Following their meal, up to seven students from the boys' hostel of the Backward Castes Social Welfare School in the village of Pragathi Dharmaram of Ramayampet Mandal, Medak district fell sick on Tuesday, January 30.

Sources claim that 25 students consumed rice and dal in the hostel mess before heading to class. Of them, two vomited in the classroom and five complained of pain in the stomach. For treatment, they were brought to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the area, The New Indian Express reports.

The students said that the food given in the hostel often had insects, which is why the seven children fell sick. They added that despite their repeated complaints, no action had been taken to resolve the problem and that the authorities were unconcerned that the students were receiving substandard food.

According to Mandal Medical Officer Dr Haripriya, the condition of the seven students is now stable.

BC Welfare District Officer of Medak District Shankar Naik and Tahsildar Rajani visited the hostel and spoke to the students as well as their parents.