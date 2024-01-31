Following signs of food poisoning today, Wednesday, January 31, 109 children from a private ashram school, including 63 girls, were admitted to a government hospital in the Thane district, according to an official.

The residential school for tribal students, known as the ashram school, is situated in Bhatsai, Shahapur taluka, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Except for four students, all were discharged from the hospital following treatment, according to Shahpur tehsildar Komal Thakur, who spoke with PTI.

Students had been given food from an outside vendor in the morning, including a sweet dish.

Then, 109 students – 46 boys and 63 girls – complained of nausea, vomiting, and giddiness after eating the meal, and they were sent right away to a government hospital, she claimed.

According to Thakur, food samples that were given to the children were collected and sent for analysis to a lab.

She said that the incident was being looked into by the local police.

