Officials of the District Panchayat Office at Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur revealed that a teacher was arrested after reportedly offering the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the district panchayat a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for revoking his suspension.

PTI reports that this happened at the office of IAS Officer Tapasya Parihar, the District Panchayat CEO of Chhatarpur on Tuesday, January 30.

The teacher, Vishal Asthana of the district's government-run Kupi Primary School, was suspended, says Parihar, for his repeated absences from the election training programmes last year.

In his reply, Asthana stated that he was on leave then. However, according to the official, no one had the authority to approve leaves of absence during the election season.

The teacher and his actions are under investigation currently, the official revealed.

According to Parihar, the teacher requested to have his suspension revoked when he visited her office on Tuesday, January 30. He also allegedly offered her a bribe of Rs 50,000. Parihar then reportedly called the police.

The teacher was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, and subsequently released on bail.

He stated that the accused would be questioned today, Wednesday, January 31.