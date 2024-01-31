President Droupadi Murmu announced today, Wednesday, January 31 that the government will implement a new law to strictly prohibit examination malpractices and irregularities.

Murmu stated that the government is aware of youngsters' concerns about examination irregularities while addressing a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the Budget Session, PTI reports.

"Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices," Murmu said.

Last year, several exams were cancelled due to question paper leaks, including the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D positions in Haryana, the recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams and the constable recruitment exam in Bihar.

Increase in enrollments of women, backward class students

The president also revealed that the enrollment for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category had increased by almost 44 per cent, for students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category by more than 65 per cent, and for the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category by more than 44 per cent, due to government initiatives.

There has also been an increase in the enrollment of girls, she added.

She credited this to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and new central government schools set up by the government.