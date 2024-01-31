Ganupa Akshita, a 17-year-old first-year Intermediate student, died by suicide on Monday night, January 29, in her hostel room of the Telangana Gurukul Schol in Chintakunta, Kothapally Mandal, Karimnagar District.

Akshita, a resident of Jagtial district's Mayadampalli, wrote in her suicide letter that she was taking her own life since she had scored poor grades in the Commerce subject.

When her roommates left for dinner, she took her own life. She asked her father and mother to forgive her in her suicide letter, The New Indian Express reports. Her parents alleged that their daughter made this tragic decision because the school administration did not provide enough attention to the student.

According to sources, she felt humiliated when her teacher included her name on the list of students in the Commerce class who needed more attention.

T Karunakar Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Karimnagar (Rural), stated that she was fine on Monday night. She skipped dinner after study hours but had snacks with her roommates. The ACP stated, "That was when she died by suicide."

Family members have filed a complaint against eight college staff members, including the college principal. Her parents received her body following a postmortem examination.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666