The arrests of two university students, following a demonstration at the International Kolkata Book Fair grounds two days ago, have been condemned by the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) today, Wednesday, January 30.

The two students were among 20 protestors detained by Bidhannagar Police for yelling slogans against the police and the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organised the book fair.

They were protesting the fact that they were not permitted to organise a programme on the Palestinian crisis.

The two students were held in jail for two days, while the rest of the protesters were released, PTI reports.

According to JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy, one of the jailed students attended Jadavpur University.

"We condemn their arrests as well as police action against those who were protesting," the statement by JUTA said.

"In a place like the book fair, which promotes free thinking and liberal values, such attacks on democratic forces are unwarranted. We want the charges of inciting violence, causing disorder, and peace slapped against the two students to be withdrawn," Roy added.

Tridib Chatterjee, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, told PTI that they have nothing to do with any administrative action at the fairground or legal action taken by police.

The protestors, who are members of an NGO that runs a school for street children, stated that they brought the youngsters to the fairground on January 28 to distribute copies of a magazine created by the children.

Police stated the books had controversial material and may spark a significant law and order problem.