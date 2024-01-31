In Ranchi, Jharkhand, a 20-year-old engineering student's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his dorm room, said police today, Wednesday, January 31.

According to a senior officer, the youngster, who lived in Hesla the village in the Ramgarh district, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, January 30.

"A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he sought an apology from his parents," Ranchi Sadar Police Station incharge Laxmikant told PTI.

The young man was identified as Piyush Raj, a student of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.

Laxmikant, who was also a circle inspector of the Mesra area, revealed that the police found that the victim was an introvert after their primary investigation. “He used to keep himself away from other students on the campus,” he added.

Raj was in his hostel room on Tuesday, and didn't attend the classes in the morning, the officer said. He also added that Raj was found absent from the evening assembly.

"When his colleagues visited the hostel in search of him, they found his room locked from the inside. They immediately called the administration of the institution. They broke the lock and found him hanging from the ceiling fan," he said.

The student's body was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for postmortem examinations.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-4119866