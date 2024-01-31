Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has completed placements for summer internships of its largest ever Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) batch of 602 eligible students.

The week dedicated to summer placements held during November 6 to 11, 2023 saw 484 students (437 PGP and 47 PGP-BA) being placed, while 115 students (89 PGP and 26 PGP-BA) were placed in a subsequent rolling placement process. The latter process included a targeted drive by Atypical Advantage to place 12 students with disabilities with leading corporates. Three PGP students sought and found summer internships on their own.

Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, and faculty and Chairperson of the Strategy area, IIM Bangalore, said, “The rolling summer placements saw many first-time recruiters offering roles in strategy, marketing, products, finance, analytics and investments – some of the projects offered were more interesting and challenging than those offered during the summer placement week.”

Consulting firms made the largest number of offers (158), with Accenture Strategy making a record 45 offers, yet the ratio of students interning in consulting fell marginally this year as many sought after finance, banking and investment firms made more offers (130) this year. FMCG and retail firms that are aspirational for marketing roles made 69 offers.

The 55 offers by manufacturing firms were in areas like supply chain and new product entry. The 45 offers by ecommerce and payments firms were in digital marketing and cards business. IT related firms made 43 offers in areas like IT consulting and product management. Business conglomerates made 41 offers primarily in their leadership tracks for general management roles.

Healthcare firms made 19 offers in marketing and new business initiatives. Analytics and Artificial Intelligence firms made 13 offers with projects in new business applications.