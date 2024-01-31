The Duolingo English Test (DET), a fast and affordable English proficiency test, announced that it is now accepted by over 5,000 universities worldwide.

Designed with the test taker in mind, the DET is a recognised and respected language proficiency assessment for undergraduate and post-graduate programs across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland etc. This steady growth in acceptance is part of a broader trend towards institutions taking a more student-centric approach to admissions, where students can take the test that’s right for them.

In 2023, test takers certified their English in over 225 countries and regions around the world. India, for the second consecutive row, had the highest test takers with a significant portion aspiring to pursue graduate degrees in popular fields such as Business, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Engineering. Notably, Indian students applied to programmes in over 83 countries, showing a 9% increase from the previous year.

Jennifer Dewar, Senior Director of Strategic Engagement, Duolingo English Test (DET) said, "This incredible milestone of DET being embraced by more than 5,000 institutions globally, reflects not just a shift in language proficiency testing but a big step towards inclusivity and student empowerment. When students can opt for the test that is most accessible and suitable for them, be it in terms of format, availability, or cost, this ensures that language proficiency testing is a bridge, not a barrier, to achieving their academic goals. This achievement is a testament to our collective commitment to making education accessible, and we extend our gratitude to the universities worldwide for championing this transformative journey with us."