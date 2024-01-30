Unstop, the community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, is back with the third edition of the Walmart CodeHers hiring challenge. Set to be bigger and better than the last two editions, CodeHers 2024 will be India’s biggest hiring challenge conducted exclusively for women, providing them a golden opportunity to land their dream job. In the past 2 editions, Walmart CodeHers has provided female coders a chance to showcase their skills and make their way into a Fortune #1 company.

Open to all female undergraduate and postgraduate students across India’s engineering colleges, CodeHers 2024 has three levels that participants must clear in order to become the ultimate winners. Level 1 will comprise an MCQ (multiple choice questions) challenge while Level 2 will be a coding challenge where shortlisted participants will present logical coding solutions to two problem statements. Participants who clear both Levels 1 and 2 will then be shortlisted for the final level, which will involve a profile verification and an interview process.

The top 15 students from each graduating batch (2024 and 2025) will receive a cash prize of INR 30,000. The top coders from the 2025 graduating batch will be offered direct summer internship opportunities at Walmart Global Tech India in Chennai or Bangalore with a monthly stipend of INR 1,00,000-1,10,000 lakh.

The deadline for registrations for the contest is February 18, 2024. For more details, you can visit Unstop’s official website (https://unstop.com/competitions/codehers-2024-walmart-global-tech-india-868837).