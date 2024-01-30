India Electronics Semiconductor Association (IESA), India's premier industry body for Electronics Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing, awarded the Technovation Award to the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as one of the best Skilling Entity in recognition of its MTech programmes, at the Vision Summit 2024 held on January 24 and 25, 2024.

The award was specifically in recognition of the hands-on training imparted to more than 150 students of the MTech (Integrated Circuits Technology) and MTech (Microelectronics and VLSI) programmes. Uniquely, the training in Integrated Circuits Design and Semiconductor Manufacturing Process, as part of the course curriculum, is provided in a fabrication facility.

In his congratulatory message, Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor University of Hyderabad said, “The Award for Skilling to CASEST, UoH as a Technovation Award recently symbolises the long-standing commitment and delivery of high-quality training and education imparted in CASEST for decades now. I congratulate the teachers (current and past) in CASEST for this significant achievement. This award must spur the stakeholders to keep delivering quality at scale and be much more competitive in the rapidly changing dynamic eco-system of the country. All the best and many more glories in future."