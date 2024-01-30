French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the opening of Classes Internationales, or international classes, for Indian students. This unique project is designed to allow them to study French in France for a year before starting any degree programme in September.

According to a statement released by the French Embassy in New Delhi today, Tuesday, January 30, students who complete a foundational year of immersive language training at an institution can now be admitted to undergraduate programmes taught in French at higher education institutions in France, regardless of whether they are native speakers of the language or complete beginners.

President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint statement on January 26 reflects the initiative, according to the French embassy, PTI reports.

"Both leaders have agreed to support the initiative of setting up international classes which will enable, from September 2024 onwards, Indian students to be taught French as a foreign language, methodology and academic contents in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France," the joint statement said.

"The president stressed France's commitment to opening up more opportunities for Indian students, exemplified by initiatives such as Classes Internationales, five-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni and the fact that India is now the largest beneficiary of French academic scholarships," the embassy said.

According to the statement, Macron reiterated, “We want to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030”, and added that if this goal is met, "I would be the happiest President.”

The Classes Internationales programme, says the embassy, was created to enable India's brightest recent high school graduates to take advantage of France's extensive, varied, and highly coveted educational opportunities without being restricted to programmes taught just in English.

During his two-day visit to India last week, the French President was the chief guest at the capital's 75th Republic Day celebrations.

President Emmanuel Macron visited alumni returning from France after graduation, the French departments of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU), and Indian students from Alliance Française de Jaipur during his tour of Amber Fort.



Classes Internationales

The Classes Internationales programme will be open to all Indian students, irrespective of their current level of French, the embassy said.

"Academic excellence is the only prerequisite. The programme offers access to world-renowned French higher education institutions across all fields — universities, grandes écoles, engineering, management, sciences, humanities, arts, and other specialised schools," the statement said.

"Students will be immersed in French culture and language and can partake in the student activities of the institution like all other students. The French language classes will be tailored to the field of studies chosen by the student, complemented by preparatory courses in the field," it added.

Outstanding students would also be awarded scholarships by the Embassy of France in India to support their higher education in France, the statement reads and claims that India is the largest beneficiary of French scholarships.