Political sources claim that plans are underway in Rajasthan to ban the hijab in state-run schools.

These sources claim that the Education Department will put together a high-level report on the hijab ban and forward it to Education Minister, Madan Dilawar.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials, Dilawar has asked the department for a report on the state of the hijab ban in other states as well as its impact in Rajasthan.

A status report on the possibilities of a hijab ban will be sent to the education minister after studying the patterns of other states, PTI reports.

After getting the green signal from higher-ups, a final decision on banning the hijab will be taken in the schools of Rajasthan, said party workers.

In addition, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, Minister of State for Agriculture, has stated that hijabs should not be permitted in madrasas or public or private schools.

Dr Meena said, “I will talk to the Chief Minister on this. When the Mughal invaders came here, they started this tradition in our country. The DNA of Indian Muslims is also ours. The burqa and hijab are not acceptable in any way in our country. When hijab and burqa are not acceptable in Muslim countries, then why should we adopt them? Our MLA has raised this issue. There is a dress code in police and schools also. Similarly, some police officers will sit in the police station tomorrow wearing kurta and pyjamas. There is a rule for everything.”

In December 2021, a college in Karnataka's Udupi District saw an uproar over the wearing of hijab. In response to the growing controversy, the Karnataka government outlawed religiously themed clothing and accessories in institutions and schools in February 2022.

According to the directive, no article of apparel or other object that might compromise public law and order, equality, or integrity could be worn at a school.

The Karnataka High Court upheld the government’s decision to prohibit the hijab at educational institutions and concluded that the dress code must be maintained.