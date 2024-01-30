After being attacked by a fellow classmate, a 14-year-old student of Class VIII in Maharashtra's Sangli district was injured. The victim was attacked with a sharp object by his classmate inside their classroom, a police official said today, January 30.

A preliminary investigation into the incident, which took place on Monday, January 29 disclosed that the act of violence was the result of a prior disagreement between the two classmates, he added.

The police officer also revealed that the accused and the victim, who was a resident of the 100 Feet Road area in Sangli, used to have fights and disagreements over trivial matters. He also added that the latest showdown the two had was two weeks ago, PTI reports.

On Monday, the accused boy was carrying a sharp instrument, most likely a tiny knife, in his school bag. At around 5.30 pm, he allegedly struck his classmate with the instrument while the latter was sitting on the bench.

The victim sustained major neck and hand injuries from the altercation, according to the official.

Immediately after, the school administration admitted the injured boy to a private hospital for treatment, where he received stitches for his wounds

The victim is currently in a stable condition, and being treated in the hospital, says Inspector Sanjay More of the Sangli City Police Station.

"We have detained the 15-year-old student who attacked the boy after registering an FIR under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder). Further investigation is underway," the official said.