On Monday, January 29, a school bus collided with a sugarcane-carrying tractor at Jamkhandi Taluk in Karnataka's Algur village, resulting in the death of four students and another 28 injured.

Govind Jambgi (13), Shweta Patil (12), Basavaraj Kottagi (17), and Sagar Kadakol (16), have been identified as the deceased.

When the accident occurred, the children, who were studying at the Vardhaman Nyamagouda Private School, were on their way home after their Annual Day function, reveals a report by The New Indian Express.

Soon after the accident, victims who sustained injuries were immediately shifted to hospitals in the nearby areas of Jamkhandi and Vijayapura. Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, the minister in charge of the district visited the injured students. He also met the parents of the deceased students and offered his condolences.

According to Minister Timmapur, the relatives of the deceased students will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while the injured pupils will receive Rs 50,000, per the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy, Deputy Commissioner S Janaki, and Member of Legislative Assembly from the Terdal constituency, Siddu Savadi, visited the scene of the accident.