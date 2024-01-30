The PAN-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur concluded with a number of thought-provoking panel discussions including IIM Directors’ Panel, Accreditation Panel, CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) Panel, among others.

While AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) Chairman Dr TG Sitharam shed light on initiatives to shape leaders and drive the world’s third-largest economy during the valedictory session, the Directors’ Panel was focused on Building Managerial Capacities to Enhance Collaboration Between Industry and Society.

During the Director’s Panel Discussion Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur; Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur; Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore; Prof Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, and Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Prof Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA; shed insights on enhancing collaborations between society and industry as well as effective management practices.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, shared, "The ecosystem at IIM Sambalpur, centred around the principles of innovation, inclusiveness, and integrity, which has significantly contributed to our distinctiveness. Our commitment to inclusiveness prompted a notable change in our admissions policy to strive for a better gender balance." Furthermore, he cited a project empowering traditional weavers, resulting in significant sales turnover growth and said, "Our Master Weavers project, called BunkarValleys.com, aims to digitalise as well as connect the products and businesses of master weavers to digital marketing platforms like Flipkart and ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). Such initiatives illustrate that we are working for a larger society and not only for big industries."