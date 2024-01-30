The lifeless body of Nithin G, a 22-year-old final-year MBBS student, was found on the shore of the beach near the Old Court Complex in Puducherry. This tragic turn of events took place at approximately 10 am on Monday, January 29.

Nithish, a Cuddalore native and the son of a doctor was enrolled at Puducherry's esteemed Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, according to the police, a The New Indian Express report reveals.

Unfortunately, Nithish was not present for an important term exam that was scheduled on Monday, January 29, and his absence raised suspicions. This ultimately resulted in the disturbing discovery of his fully clothed body on the beach. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by local police, Nithish G may have died by suicide by jumping into the water.

His belongings, which included study materials, an ID card, and his stethoscope, were found in a bag near Le Café restaurant along the shoreline – all painting the picture of a life tragically cut short.

After the completion of the autopsy, Nithish's body was turned over to his grieving father, who is bearing the weight of the incomprehensible loss of his young son's life.

Questions persist over the circumstances that precipitated this tragic event among the community, as they grapple with the pain and shock of Nithish's premature demise.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666