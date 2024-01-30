In a collaboration aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion in the tech sector, Carnegie Mellon University - School of Computer Science (CMU-SCS), recognised as one of the first and best computer science institutes in the world, has partnered with TalentSprint, a global EdTech company. CMU-SCS joins as the academic partner for TechWise, a groundbreaking programme supported by Google and spearheaded by TalentSprint, focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Introduced in 2022, TechWise stands as an extensive 18-month immersive programme designed and delivered by TalentSprint. The programme fee is fully sponsored by Google which makes it completely free for the participants. It is further supplemented by an additional scholarship that aids in covering essential expenses. Moreover, participants benefit from Google's dedicated mentorship, fostering their professional preparedness.

The recent inclusion of CMU's School of Computer Science as an academic partner marks a significant enhancement to the programme. Faculty from SCS at CMU will offer specialised masterclasses to the students of the TechWise programme. Students who clear their assessments will be awarded a certificate of completion from SCS's Executive and Professional education team.

Since its launch, over 200 minority students from participating community colleges and four-year degree colleges across the United States have reaped the rewards of TechWise. While Cohort 1 has successfully completed the programme, Cohort 2 is presently midway, with numerous participants achieving remarkable milestones.

Set to begin in early 2024, cohort 3 will enroll 110 students, continuing the legacy of empowering aspiring individuals through this transformative initiative. In an effort to widen its outreach, the next cohort intends to extend invitations to students from colleges that have not previously been part of the programme.