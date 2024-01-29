Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated today, Monday, January 29, that the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme is like an exam for him too, describing students as the architects of India's future.

Speaking to students ahead of their exams in the seventh episode of his outreach programme, he claimed that students today are more innovative than ever, PTI reports.

"Our students will shape our future," Modi said.

For the past six years, Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, has involved teachers, parents, and students.

The fifth and sixth rounds resumed the town hall style. The fourth edition in 2020, however, was conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated in the previous year's edition.

An estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place this year on the MyGov portal, which highlights the widespread enthusiasm for the programme among students.

This year's event has been held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam.

Two students and a teacher from each state and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited.

Starting in 2018, the Pariksha pe Charcha has been hosted every year by the Prime Minister, wherein, he interacts with students, teachers and parents from across India and shares tips on how to stay relaxed while taking Board exams and entrance exams.