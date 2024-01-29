In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old Indian student who was recently awarded an MBA degree in the US was fatally struck by a homeless drug addict he had been assisting for a few days in Georgia state's Lithonia city.

According to PTI, the horrific event in which the attacker Julian Faulkner savagely struck victim Vivek Saini over 50 times on the head with a hammer, was captured on camera.

According to an M9 News Channel story on Sunday, Saini, a part-time employee of a store that offered Faulkner kindness, had been nice to the accused for nearly two days, giving him water, chips, a can of Coke, and even a jacket to keep warm.

On January 16, however, Saini was struck as he was returning home and he asked Faulkner to leave or risk police intervention.

When police got to the site, they discovered Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body.

The young student, who completed his BTech and moved to the US two years ago, recently obtained a Master of Business Administration degree.

His parents back in Haryana, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently, unable to discuss the tragic incident, PTI reports.