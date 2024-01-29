Today, Monday, January 29, an 18-year-old student studying for JEE allegedly hanged herself at her home in Kota, leaving behind a suicide note in which she apologised to her parents and described herself as a "loser".

“Mummy, papa I can't do JEE. So I suicide,” the note scrawled in English said, according to police.

She was supposed to be taking the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in a day or two.

“I am loser. I am worst daughter. Sorry mummy papa. Yahi last option hain,” the note found in Niharika Singh's room added.

This is the second case of suicide in the coaching capital in less than a week, reports PTI.

The suicide was reported on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his annual interaction with students preparing for school board examinations, urging them and their parents not to let competition get to them.

Niharika lived with her family in Shiv Vihar Colony, near Borekhera police station, and was scheduled to take her JEE test on January 30 or 31, according to circle officer DSP Dharmveer Singh.

According to the officer, the suicide note indicated that she was stressed about her studies and was unable to complete the exam.

Niharika was the oldest of three sisters, said the officer. He explained that her father works as a security guard at a private bank in Kota. The family, originally from Akawdakhurd village in Jhalawar district, has been living in the city for the past three years.

According to one of Niharika's cousins, she was stressed over the approaching JEE test.

She had to retake her Class XII exam since she received a low score, the relative told reporters outside the mortuary, according to PTI.

However, he also said that she was good at academics and spent seven or eight hours every day on them.

Another recent case

It was recorded that 26 students died by suicide in Kota last year. Students from all over the nation travel to Kota to prepare for competitive exams to get into prestigious institutes.

Mohammed Zaid, 19, was discovered hanging in his Kota hostel room on January 23. A year ago, he travelled to the city from the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh to prepare for the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) medical admission exam.

There was no suicide note found in the case.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666