The student union All India Students Association (AISA) is organising Young India Referendum from February 7 to 9, 2024 where students from various universities will take part to decide what the agenda for the 2024 General Elections should be. Speaking to EdexLive, Abhigyan Gandhi, President of AISA said, "AISA has initiated the Young India Referendum all across the country in more than 50 universities."

"Before the 2024 elections, the students will vote on whether the Modi government has delivered on its promises of education and employment. From all universities, more than two lakh students are expected to vote from February 7 to 9. This event will be held at Delhi University across 35 colleges," he added.

As per the president, this is the first time such an activity is being organised among the students. Students from these universities and colleges will be conducting the referendum:

Delhi University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Ambedkar University Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

Allahabad University

Lucknow University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

Punjab University

Charan Singh University

Hyderabad Central University and

Patna University

Additionally, state colleges from Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jadavpur, Presidency and other colleges in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also participating in the activity.

Further, Gandhi said, "The exercise is to set a narrative and bring out the genuine demands of the students amidst the religious communal polarisation the government is creating." Further, he said, "The campaign of "Modi Sarkaar Ke Das Saal, Young India Ke Das Savaal has already been going on across the country for a month and thousands have given an overwhelming response against religious polarisation in the build up to the 2024 elections. Young India is set to take on the narrative of violence and set the agenda of education and employment for the 2024 elections."