The Department of Sociology at University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised an invited lecture on the National Education Policy (NEP). Prof Jandhyala Bala Gangadhar Tilak (JBJ Tilak), one of the eminent scholars on education policy and practices, spoke on various issues and challenges in higher education and NEP 2020 in India. The talk was chaired by Prof Nagaraju Gundemeda, Head of the Department of Sociology, who introduced the speaker.

Prof Tilak, the former professor of education policy at National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) New Delhi, delivered the lecture titled Reforming Higher Education and National Education Policy 2020. He covered a wide range of issues. He highlighted the contribution of the Indian Higher education system as a mediator of modernity and an agent of nation-building. He emphasised the role of higher education in the institutionalisation of democracy. He emphasised the role of Indian higher education in training public intellectuals, scientists, and doctors. Those scientists trained in India have contributed immensely to the successful ISRO missions.

In the second part of the talk, he focussed on the NEP 2020. He highlighted the defining features of NEP, such as education as a public good, not-for-profit, quality education, and recruitment of permanent teachers. He added that, despite higher educational achievements, it has several limitations. Despite 75 years since our independence, not even a single university has reached the top rankings in the world.