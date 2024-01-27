Telangana's Anurag University launched a unique initiative Project Expo showcasing 75 social impact projects at its campus at Venkatapur on Friday. January 26, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.



Unveiling the project, Registrar Prof Balaji Utla said that science and technology make life easier and more comfortable for humans, according to a press release by the institute.



“They save both time and money and open up new perspectives of understanding. They aid in the advancement of the human race. What could be a better celebration for the 75th Republic Day than creating a stage for students to unveil the next best ideas that solve some of society's problems?” he added.



Registrar Prof Balaji Utla along with the Deans and Heads of the Departments launched the Project Expo at the respective departments of the college.



“I gave all the departments an almost impossible task for this project on the last August 15 celebrations. In response to my call, they have come out with 160 plus ideas, of which, 120 were shortlisted. All these are now being exhibited. It has 75 major ideas. These will be showcased to the public from the 29,” he added while speaking about the project.



Some of these projects include a smart EV campus mobility car, an automatic motorised cover for two and four-wheelers, smart toilets, Anurag Operating Systems (AOS) on the lines of the Windows Operating System, solar smart dustbin, Anurag GPT, an image caption generator, a smart chair and others, the press release added.