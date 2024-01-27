In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, as many as 58 children fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after having a meal following the Republic Day function at a government school, an official said on Friday, January 26.

It was further informed that the condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital, said a report by PTI.

The incident took place in a government school in MP's Rewa district where the children were served poori sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr KL Namdeo.

The students began to feel uneasy with a few complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.

The children were rushed to the local community health centre, added PTI.

As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said.

The condition of the remaining children was stable and a team of doctors from Kusha Bhau Thakre District Hospital and Government Shyam Shah Medical College were called upon to provide better treatment, he added.