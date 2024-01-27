A 30-year-old youth studying MBBS was killed in a road accident on a national highway after his car turned turtle in the early hours of today, Saturday, January 26, in Dharwad district of Karnataka.



The deceased has been identified as Deepak while his friend, Vinay, also sustained severe injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to a private hospital, a report by IANS said.



The incident took place near Mummigatti village on the outskirts of Dharwad city in Karnataka. According to preliminary police information, the authorities had given a deviation route from the national highway due to repair work. The victim, who was driving the car, failed to notice the deviation sign and entered the stretch of the road under repair.



Though Deepak tried to stop the vehicle, he lost control of the car and it turned turtle after hitting the edge of the road, IANS added. As a result of the impact, Deepak sustained severe injuries and lost his life at the hospital.



Deepak hailed from Yadgir district in Karnataka and was studying MBBS at the SDM Medical College in Dharwad. The Garag police has registered a case in this regard and taken up the investigation. More details will be released in the case, police said.